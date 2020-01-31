Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $120.00 at Nomura

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Nomura from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,328 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 91,375 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.