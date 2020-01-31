Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $113.00. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.88. The company had a trading volume of 562,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,725. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $66,642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 283,719 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 902.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after buying an additional 278,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $22,420,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

