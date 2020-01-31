Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. 4,057,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,725. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $60,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,477.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,676.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

