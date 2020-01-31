Elementeum Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (ELET)

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. Elementeum has a total market capitalization of $28,049.00 and $242.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.02900767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00194272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elementeum Token Profile

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,926,277 tokens. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com.

Buying and Selling Elementeum

Elementeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

