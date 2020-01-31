Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $142.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $143.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $19,835,347.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,961,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,590,504 shares of company stock valued at $198,037,912. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

