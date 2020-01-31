Ellaism (ELLA) Market Cap Reaches $25,182.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $25,182.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.01917438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119944 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

