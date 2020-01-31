Elrond Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Elrond token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Bilaxy. Elrond has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.02890936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,690,556,005 tokens. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

