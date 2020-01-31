Elysian Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.05 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $111,912.00 and approximately $4.05 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Liquid and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.16 or 0.02874412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00194138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

