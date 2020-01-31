Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.80.

EMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, November 11th.

TSE EMA opened at C$59.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. Emera has a 12-month low of C$45.50 and a 12-month high of C$60.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.97.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Emera will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

