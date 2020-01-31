Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 316.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236,124 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.22% of Stag Industrial worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 87,961 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,680,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

STAG stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

