Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105,479 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.51% of Merit Medical Systems worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 416.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra bought 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New bought 935,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMSI stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.19, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

