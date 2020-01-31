Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 71,477 Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.34% of Cannae worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $1,666,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.65 million. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other Cannae news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

