Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 176,242 Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,242 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.83% of Mercantil Bank worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mercantil Bank by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the third quarter worth $175,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the third quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $851.16 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

