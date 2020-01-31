Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 91,779 Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 826,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,779 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.45% of Bancorp worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $11.61 on Friday. Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $654.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $990,844.26. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,460 shares of company stock worth $85,280 and sold 81,879 shares worth $1,605,427. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.