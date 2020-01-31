Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 946,792 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,792 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.77% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 123,440 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $312,000.00. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,463 shares of company stock worth $1,779,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

