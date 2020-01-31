Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 99,960 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,960 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.13% of Lumentum worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lumentum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 6.6% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $256,903.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $77.64 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

