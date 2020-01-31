Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $8.88 Million Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.41% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth about $4,006,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arcosa by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,796,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,479,000 after acquiring an additional 378,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACA. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $44.81 on Friday. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

