Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Lowered by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.94. 1,141,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

