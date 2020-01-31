Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE ESRT opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.