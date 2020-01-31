EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 59.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $187,105.00 and approximately $286.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

