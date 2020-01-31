Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$11.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.20.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$6.71. 1,397,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$6.50 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.72.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,389.50.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.