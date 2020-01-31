Enigma Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Enigma has a market cap of $25.75 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, GOPAX, Binance and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.97 or 0.01251107 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001072 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Mercatox, Hotbit, GOPAX, AirSwap, HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, Kyber Network and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.