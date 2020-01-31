Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78. Entergy has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.18.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

