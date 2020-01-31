Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.90 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 171.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 68.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 82,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.