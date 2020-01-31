Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,721 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.48.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

