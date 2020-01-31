Envion (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $15.49 Million

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Envion token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Token Store. Envion has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and $50.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Envion has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.32 or 0.02945367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00121988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Envion

Envion’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.