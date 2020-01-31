Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.68 Per Share

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Enviva Partners has a payout ratio of 144.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 268.0%.

NYSE:EVA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,198. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

