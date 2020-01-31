EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.1% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $180,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,584,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,476,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $123,673,000 after acquiring an additional 120,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. 467,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,943. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

