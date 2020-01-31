EOS Price Up 17.5% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.01 billion and $3.83 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00044732 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, ABCC, LBank and Bibox. During the last week, EOS has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,806,106 coins and its circulating supply is 951,106,094 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, GOPAX, Poloniex, Cobinhood, BitFlip, OEX, BitMart, Huobi, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Kuna, QBTC, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, OpenLedger DEX, Kucoin, WazirX, BigONE, Bilaxy, Rfinex, Instant Bitex, Coinrail, LBank, Tidex, Tidebit, Binance, Mercatox, YoBit, Ovis, COSS, CoinTiger, Neraex, CoinEx, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Livecoin, IDAX, Bibox, RightBTC, OKEx, ABCC, Bithumb, BCEX, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Gate.io, DOBI trade, Cryptomate, Exrates, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, DragonEX, EXX, IDCM, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Zebpay, Coinone, Vebitcoin, CPDAX, Coindeal, Kraken, Upbit, Liqui, Exmo, C2CX, Cryptopia, Koinex, Coinsuper and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

