ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) have been trending positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ePlus earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the software maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected ePlus’ analysis:

Get ePlus alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.35 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.