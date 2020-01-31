Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.18.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $323.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.98. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.56 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

