Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.56.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,748 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,067. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $603.59. 37,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $582.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.15. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $372.75 and a 52-week high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

