Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. 43,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,109. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in CGI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 36,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CGI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.