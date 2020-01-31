Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NBT Bancorp Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBTB. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,018. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 601.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

