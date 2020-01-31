Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,090. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $384.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

