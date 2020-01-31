Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Advantest Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Advantest in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49.

Get Advantest alerts:

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.33 million during the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATEYY. Mizuho raised Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS ATEYY traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.98. 3,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.