Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $36.69 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $338.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

