Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Simon Property Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $12.05 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $136.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $136.10 and a 52-week high of $186.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,202,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,663,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,789,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

