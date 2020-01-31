Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Bancorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 206,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.