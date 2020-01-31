Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 102,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.