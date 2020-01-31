Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Metro, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRU. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.86.

MRU opened at C$54.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.16. Metro has a 52 week low of C$47.18 and a 52 week high of C$59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.83 billion.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.