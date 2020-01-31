Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Precision Drilling Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.67.

TSE:PD traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.57. The company had a trading volume of 563,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.70. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

