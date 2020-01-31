Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Xilinx, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xilinx in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the programmable devices maker will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.39. 2,457,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after buying an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

