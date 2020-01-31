Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 31st (ACIU, AGTC, AJX, ALPMY, AMGN, ATSG, BANF, BDSI, BMCH, CARA)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 31st:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get AC Immune SA alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, pre-made food and beverage items primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program and other third-party platforms. Luckin Coffee Inc. is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.