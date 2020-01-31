Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 31st (AKBTY, ATEC, BA, BBL, BLX, BRFS, BRKL, BRO, BSMX, CDXS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 31st:

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

