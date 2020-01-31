ESBC 1-Day Volume Tops $17,977.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. ESBC has a market cap of $496,686.00 and $17,977.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019949 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00119660 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037214 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ESBC is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 21,678,253 coins and its circulating supply is 21,368,843 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

