Espers (ESP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $549,020.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. Espers has a total market capitalization of $549,020.00 and $12.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Espers has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.01243341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046939 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00200307 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001832 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The official website for Espers is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

