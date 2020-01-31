Essential Energy Services Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.65 target price on the stock.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.65 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

TSE ESN traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.33. 9,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of $51.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. Essential Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.49.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

