Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Shares of ETH stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $441.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

