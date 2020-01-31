Ether-1 Trading 13.8% Higher This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $288,338.00 and approximately $20,248.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00314327 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010694 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001781 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012126 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,094,627 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.